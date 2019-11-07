SC St. goes for first win vs Bob Jones University

Bob Jones University vs. South Carolina State (0-1)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be taking on the Bruins of Bob Jones University. South Carolina State lost 97-64 at Memphis in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-14 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 63.2 points per contest across those 14 contests.