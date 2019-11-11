SBU pays visit to Siena

Saint Bonaventure (0-2) vs. Siena (1-1)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Siena look to bounce back from losses. Saint Bonaventure fell 61-59 at home to Vermont in its last outing. Siena lost 81-63 at Xavier in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bonnies are led by Amadi Ikpeze and Kyle Lofton. Ikpeze is averaging 10.5 points and seven rebounds while Lofton is accounting for 11 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Saints have been anchored by Jalen Pickett and Elijah Burns, who have combined to score 39 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Pickett has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.