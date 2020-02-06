SBU looks to extend streak vs Duquesne

Saint Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3) vs. Duquesne (17-5, 7-3)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Duquesne. Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 7 points in its last seven wins over the Dukes. Duquesne’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, a 95-88 win.

STEPPING UP: Marcus Weathers is averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Dukes. Complementing Weathers is Michael Hughes, who is maintaining an average of 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Bonnies are led by Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 assists.LOVE FOR LOFTON: Lofton has connected on 28.6 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Saint Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 7 of 17 over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Duquesne has an assist on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Saint Bonaventure has scored 68.6 points and allowed 66.8 points over its last five games. Duquesne has averaged 68.2 points and given up 72 over its last five.