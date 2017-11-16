Savannah State beats NAIA Middle Georgia State 114-80 (Nov 15, 2017)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Dexter McClanahan made five of Savannah State’s 15 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help the Tigers beat NAIA Middle Georgia State 114-80 on Wednesday night.

McClanahan was 5 of 11 from distance after entering with just two makes this season. Eleven different Tigers combined to attempt 51 3s.

Savannah State led by just six points at halftime but Middle Georgia State went scoreless for four-plus minutes in the second half and trailed 88-61 with 8:09 remaining.

Alante Fenner added 16 points for Savannah State (1-2) and Ty’lik Evans 15.

The Tigers, who lost to No. 12 Cincinnati in their opener, face five opponents this season currently ranked in The Associated Press poll, including Wichita State, Texas A&M, Baylor and Michigan State.

Rydealous Taylor scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for Middle Georgia State. Tyrone Young added 16 points and Darrell White 13.