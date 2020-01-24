Santa Clara looks to sweep San Diego

Santa Clara (16-5, 3-3) vs. San Diego (8-13, 1-5)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara goes for the season sweep over San Diego after winning the previous matchup in Santa Clara. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Broncos outshot San Diego from the field 53.7 percent to 42.6 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to an 80-63 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Braun Hartfield has averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Toreros. Joey Calcaterra has complemented Hartfield and is maintaining an average of 12.6 points per game. The Broncos are led by Trey Wertz, who is averaging 13 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wertz has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-10 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Broncos are 2-5 when opponents score more than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 73 possessions per game. The uptempo Broncos have pushed that total to 75.4 possessions per game over their last three games.