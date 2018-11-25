Santa Clara gets 1st win of season, 71-63 over San Jose St.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy set career highs Saturday with six 3-pointers and 23 points and Santa Clara got its first win of the season 71-63 over San Jose State.

The Broncos (1-4) trailed by as many as nine early before taking control with a 15-5 run to end the first half up 38-35. Santa Clara never trailed in the second half.

Noah Baumann made a 3-pointer to close the Spartans‘ deficit to 67-61 with 4:16 left in the game. But San Jose State (1-5) missed its next five shots from the field and went scoreless until Michael Steadman’s jumper with two seconds left.

Josip Vrankic added 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Broncos. Henrik Jadersten scored 17 and Trey Wertz had 10 assists to go with seven points.

Steadman led the Spartans with 21 points. Craig LeCesne added 13 and Baumann 11.