Santa Clara faces tough test vs No. 23 BYU

Santa Clara (18-9, 5-7) vs. No. 23 Brigham Young (21-7, 10-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Brigham Young presents a tough challenge for Santa Clara. Santa Clara has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Brigham Young has moved up to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Loyola Marymount and San Diego last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws and Zac Seljaas have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Haws has had his hand in 42 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has an assist on 58 of 86 field goals (67.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Santa Clara has assists on 50 of 71 field goals (70.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams. The Cougars have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their six-game winning streak.