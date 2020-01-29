Santa Clara faces tough test vs No. 2 Gonzaga

No. 2 Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0) vs. Santa Clara (17-5, 4-3)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Santa Clara. Santa Clara has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga remains No. 2 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Pacific last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 62.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 68.3 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Josip Vrankic has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last six road games, scoring 85.3 points, while allowing 64.8 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Santa Clara has an assist on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Gonzaga has assists on 48 of 99 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent, ranking the Bulldogs 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Santa Clara stands at just 24.3 percent (ranked 294th).