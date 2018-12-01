Sanford, Navigato combine for 39, Toledo gets 7th win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford and Nate Navigato combined for 39 points to help Toledo garner its fifth straight win, beating Cleveland State 80-67 on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo (7-1) will host Detroit Mercy on Wednesday evening. Toledo’s only loss was to Horizon League preseason-favorite Wright State 84-74 on Nov. 14.

Sanford had 20 points with six rebounds and four assists. Navigato drilled 5 of 8 from long range to total 19 points. Willie Jackson added 16 while grabbing 11 rebounds and Chris Darrington chipped in 13 points, making 7 of 7 from the line.

The Rockets roared out to a 41-29 halftime advantage. Cleveland State rallied in the second half to close to 52-49 after Tyree Appleby completed a 3-point play midway in the final half. Toledo gradually pulled away to lead 74-62 following Navigato’s fifth trey with 3:25 remaining.

Appleby led Cleveland State (2-7) with 19 points.