Sanford leads Toledo past Cornell 86-70

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford scored 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting plus going 9 of 9 from the foul line and Toledo beat Cornell 86-70 on Wednesday night.

The Big Red built a 19-8 lead when Jimmy Boeheim converted a 3-point play then followed it up with a 3-pointer. Toledo (10-1) then put together an 18-6 run and took the lead for good on Sanford’s layup 7:30 before halftime. His jump shot three minutes later gave the Rockets their first 10-point lead and they went to intermission up 48-39.

Terrance McBride hit a jumper and Cornell (5-5) got within 51-47 but never drew closer. Nate Navigato’s basket with 11:49 left made it 71-56.

Navigato finished with 17 points, Chris Darrington scored 10 and Willie Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds. Toledo had a 44-22 rebounding edge.

Matt Morgan led Cornell with 24 points and made all 10 of his foul shot attempts. Josh Warren added 14 points.