San Jose St. looks to sweep NM

San Jose State (6-13, 2-5) vs. New Mexico (15-5, 4-3)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State goes for the season sweep over New Mexico after winning the previous matchup in San Jose. The teams last played each other on Jan. 1, when New Mexico made just six 3-pointers on 24 attempts while the Spartans hit 12 of 33 from distance on the way to an 88-85 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Corey Manigault has put up 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.5 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 70.7 points per game and allowed 77.3 points per game against Mountain West opponents. Those are both improvements over the 66.9 points scored and 80.7 points allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lyle has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last five games. Lyle has 31 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 65.8 points and allowing 84.2 points during those contests. New Mexico has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 72.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Lobos 19th nationally. The San Jose State defense has allowed 78.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th).