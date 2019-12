San Jose St. looks to end streak vs San Diego St.

San Jose State (3-6, 0-1) vs. San Diego State (9-0, 1-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to six games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the New Mexico Lobos 89-82 on Feb. 26. San Diego State is coming off a 79-57 win at Colorado State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.9 points and 5.3 assists while Matt Mitchell has put up 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Richard Washington has put up 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Flynn has had his hand in 43 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 76.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 57.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aztecs 14th among Division I teams. The San Jose State offense has averaged 65.6 points through nine games (ranked 209th, nationally).