San Francisco puts streak on line vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (2-2) vs. San Francisco (4-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Cal State Bakersfield. Cal State Bakersfield won easily 91-51 at home against Life Pacific on Friday. San Francisco is coming off a 76-60 road win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 13.8 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz has complemented Bouyea and is accounting for 13 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Taze Moore, who is averaging 16.3 points and 2.5 steals.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: San Francisco has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. San Francisco has 36 assists on 90 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 34 of 92 field goals (37 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The San Francisco defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).