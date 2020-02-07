San Francisco looks to sweep BYU

San Francisco (16-9, 5-5) vs. Brigham Young (18-7, 7-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young seeks revenge on San Francisco after dropping the first matchup in San Francisco. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the Dons shot 54.5 percent from the field while limiting Brigham Young’s shooters to just 51.7 percent on the way to an 83-82 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jake Toolson, Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 73 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season. For San Francisco, Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all San Francisco scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 83.4 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Childs has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last five games. Childs has 46 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Dons are 10-0 when converting on at least 75 percent of its free throws and 6-9 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 85.1 points while giving up 63.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams. The Cougars have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.