San Francisco looks to extend streak vs Pacific

Pacific (17-8, 5-4) vs. San Francisco (16-8, 5-4)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pacific. In its last seven wins against the Tigers, San Francisco has won by an average of 9 points. Pacific’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 79-70 victory.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dons have allowed only 66.8 points per game to WCC opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 61.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Pacific’s Gary Chivichyan has attempted 127 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over his last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dons. San Francisco has 24 assists on 82 field goals (29.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.