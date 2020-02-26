San Francisco looks for home win vs Portland

Portland (9-20, 1-13) vs. San Francisco (18-11, 7-7)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its fifth straight win over Portland at War Memorial Gymnasium. The last victory for the Pilots at San Francisco was a 69-57 win on Feb. 5, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOJO: JoJo Walker has connected on 32.4 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-9 when scoring at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Dons are 11-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Pilots are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-20 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.