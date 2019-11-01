San Diego welcomes UC Irvine in 2019-20 season opener

UC Irvine (0-0) vs. San Diego (0-0)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to face off as San Diego begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters. UC Irvine went 31-6 last year and finished first in the Big West, while San Diego ended up 21-15 and finished seventh in the WCC.

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Irvine went 12-5 against schools outside its conference, while San Diego went 10-5 in such games.