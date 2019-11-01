San Diego St. opens season against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-0) vs. San Diego State (0-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State opens the season by hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Texas Southern went 24-14 last year and finished second in the SWAC, while San Diego State ended up 21-13 and finished fourth in the MWC.

PREVIOUSLY: San Diego State scored 103 points and prevailed by 39 over Texas Southern when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern went 6-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 15 games, the Tigers gave up 86.5 points per game while scoring 79.1 per contest. San Diego State went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 75.1 points and allowing 72.4 per game in the process.