San Diego faces tough test vs No. 25 Washington

San Diego (2-4) vs. No. 25 Washington (4-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington presents a tough challenge for San Diego. San Diego has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Washington is coming off a 73-56 win over Montana on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Toreros have been led by Joey Calcaterra and Braun Hartfield. Calcaterra has averaged 14.8 points while Hartfield has put up 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been led by Isaiah Stewart and Nahziah Carter. Stewart has averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Carter has put up 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOEY: Calcaterra has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Washington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 51.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Washington has 36 assists on 73 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three matchups while San Diego has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 72.6 possessions per game.