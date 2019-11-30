San Diego faces SBU in Boca Raton

San Diego (3-5) vs. Saint Bonaventure (2-4)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is set to face Saint Bonaventure in a postseason game at FAU Arena. Saint Bonaventure earned a 56-51 win over Mercer on Tuesday, while San Diego walked away with a 79-69 win against Hofstra on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Kyle Lofton has averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 assists to lead the charge for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch has complemented Lofton and is accounting for 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Toreros are led by Joey Calcaterra, who is averaging 14.9 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. Lofton has accounted for 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 30 assists on 65 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three outings while San Diego has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: San Diego’s defense has forced 13.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.