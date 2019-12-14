Samuels, No. 20 Villanova hold off Delaware 78-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 20 Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game by holding off Delaware 78-70 on Saturday in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Justin Moore came off the bench to add 16, Saddiq Bey had 13 and Cole Swider 12 as the Wildcats (8-2) beat the Blue Hens (9-2) for the 15th straight time.

Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware, which has lost two straight after setting a school record by starting the season with nine consecutive wins. Kevin Anderson added 14 points, while Justyn Mutts added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Darling, who was 10 of 19 from the field, hit a long 3-pointer with 13:15 left the game to get the Blue Hens within 47-46 and give the Wildcats and coach Jay Wright some concern.

Moore hit two free throws on the Wildcats next possession and Collin Gillespie, who had an off game with seven points, hit a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 52-46.

Delaware never got closer than three the rest of the way as the Wildcats opened a 10-point lead in the final minutes.

Villanova hit 9 of its first 12 shots in building a 22-10 lead less than seven minutes into the game. The Wildcats made only six baskets the rest of the half in taking a 37-32 lead. Most of their shots were from the outside and they never got to the free-throw line

Darling and Anderson kept the Blue Hens close, scoring 11 and nine points, respectively.

In the opening game of the doubleheader at the Prudential Center, Mississippi State rallied late to beat Kansas State 67-61.

BIG PICTURE:

Delaware: The Blue Hens have one of their best teams and this was a shot at upsetting the Wildcats.

Villanova: The Wildcats find ways to win. In this one, they pushed the ball inside in the second half to break it open.

UP NEXT:

Delaware: Host Delaware State on Monday night.

Villanova: Host No. 2 Kansas on Saturday in a Big East-Big Ten match-up.