Samuel, South Florida holds off Charlotte late, win 78-76 (Dec 21, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Terrence Samuel hit the second of two free throws, knocked down a jumper and fed Tulio Da Silva for what proved to be the game winner in the final minutes to assure South Florida of a 78-76 win over Charlotte Thursday night.

Samuel’s jumper gave the Bulls a 76-70 lead with 1:31 left, but Jaylan McGill answered with a 3-pointer to pull the 49ers within three. Da Silva’s jumper made it 78-73 with 1:03 left. Jon Davis answered with a trey to get Charlotte within two, but missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

Charlotte led by two at the break, but Payton Banks made a jumper seconds into the second half to even it at 41-41. Justin Brown hit a 3 midway through the half to give USF the lead for good, 57-55.

Da Silva led USF (7-6) with 23 points.

Charlotte (4-7) had 16 points from Adrien White.