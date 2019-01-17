Sams scores 18 to help North Florida over Stetson 87-77

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Garett Sams scored 18 points, Wajid Aminu added 14 and North Florida pulled away in the second half to beat Stetson 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 15 points and made nine assists and Noah Horchler andJ.T. Escobar had 11 points apiece for the Ospreys (9-10, 2-1 Atlantic Sun), who shot 50 percent and made 13 of 30 3s, led by Sams’ four.

Leo Goodman scored a career-high 17 points, Christiaan Jones had 14 and Abayomi Iyiola and Marques Sumner added 12 apiece for the Hatters (4-14, 0-3), who lost their third straight.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half and Ivan Gandia Rosa’s free throws with four seconds left put the Ospreys up 42-41 at halftime.

North Florida opened the second half on a 12-5 run and led 67-58 on Aminu’s dunk, then pushed the lead to 15 on Sams’ layup with 3:23 to go.