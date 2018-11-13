Samford wins 3rd straight, tops Kennesaw State 74-60

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Austin scored 17 points and Samford picked up its third straight win at home to start the season, beating Kennesaw State 74-60 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs play host to Miles College Wednesday before playing their first road game Sunday at Cleveland State.

Steven Fitzgerald got to the basket for a layup with 1:09 left in the first half to put Samford up, 31-23, but Kennesaw State closed to trail 31-26 at intermission.

Samford flirted with a double-digit lead multiple times in the second, but the Owls always found an answer until the final five minutes.

Ruben Guerrero, a 7-footer from Marbella, Spain, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Samford. Josh Sharkey added 12 points and dished 10 assists and Kevion Nolan added 11 points off the Bulldogs’ bench.

Bobby Parker tossed in 21 points off the bench to lead Kennesaw State (1-2). Tyler Hooker added 15 points.