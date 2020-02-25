Samford seeks revenge on WCU

Samford (9-21, 3-13) vs. Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford seeks revenge on Western Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Homewood. The teams last played each other on Feb. 5, when the Catamounts shot 46.7 percent from the field while limiting Samford to just 33.3 percent en route to a 78-70 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Western Carolina’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Western Carolina is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Catamounts are 9-10 when opponents score more than 71 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Western Carolina has an assist on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Samford has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Samford defense has allowed 80.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 305th).