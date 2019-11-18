Samford hosts Manhattan

Manhattan (2-0) vs. Samford (2-3)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Samford in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Manhattan knocked off Albany by six at home, while Samford fell to North Alabama on the road, 61-55.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Manhattan has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tykei Greene, Samir Stewart, Elijah Buchanan and Christian Hinckson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Jaspers points this season.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.