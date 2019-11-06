Samford goes for first win vs Kentucky Wesleyan

Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Samford (0-1)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Panthers of Division II Kentucky Wesleyan. Samford lost 90-86 in overtime at Morehead State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 10-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.8 points per contest across those 13 games.