Samford faces Auburn-Montgomery

Auburn-Montgomery vs. Samford (4-5)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Senators of NAIA member Auburn-Montgomery. Samford lost 78-57 on the road to Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 48 percent of all Bulldogs points this season, though that figure has decreased to 37 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Josh Sharkey has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Josh Sharkey has accounted for 12 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 10-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.8 points per matchup in those 13 games.