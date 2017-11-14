Saint Louis pulls away from Rockhurst 74-50 (Nov 13, 2017)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jalen Johnson had 14 points, Hasahn French added 13 and Saint Louis got red-hot in the second half to defeat Division-II Rockhurst 74-50 on Monday night.

The Billikens (2-0) made just 2 of 10 3-pointers and shot 41 percent (9 of 22) to lead 29-26 at the half. In the second half they made all four 3-pointers and shot 73 percent (16 of 22) to outscore the Hawks (1-2) 45-24.

Javon Bess, Davell Roby and D.J. Foreman each added 10 points for Saint Louis.

Auston Rushing had 15 points, Curtis Lewis 13 and Eddie Muench 12 for Rockhurst, the trio combing for 11 of the Hawks’ 12 3-pointers.

Saint Louis had a 37-25 rebounding advantage with French grabbing eight. The Billikens had a 35-10 advantage on points in the paint and 11-0 on second-chance points.