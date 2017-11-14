Saint Joseph’s survives on road for 86-82 OT win over UIC (Nov 13, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) James Demery had six of his 25 points in overtime, including a key 3-point play in the final minute, and Saint Joseph’s powered past UIC 86-82 on Monday night.

Demery’s 3-point play made it 83-78 with 39 seconds left and he added 1 of 2 free throws to make it a four-point lead for the Hawks (1-1) at 13 seconds. He finished two points short of the career-high 27 he set against Fordham on Jan. 7.

The Flames (1-1) had a 16-3 run to lead 67-56 on Godwin Boahen’s layup with 6:48 to go in the second half.

Article continues below ...

Saint Joseph’s responded with 11 straight points to tie, UIC then scored six straight to lead 73-67 with 1:19 left, and the Hawks finished with a 7-1 run to force overtime.

Taylor Funk finished with 22 points and made four 3-pointers – two during the 11-0 run that got the Hawks back into contention and one with 26 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime. Shavar Newkirk added 16 points.

Dikembe Dixson led the Flames with 23 points, Marcus Ottey scored 17 and Tarkus Ferguson 15.