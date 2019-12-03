Sacred Heart squares up against UMass Lowell

Sacred Heart (4-4) vs. UMass Lowell (4-5)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and UMass Lowell both look to put winning streaks together . Sacred Heart blew out Pine Manor by 44 in its last outing. UMass Lowell is coming off a 73-71 win over Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have collectively scored 47 percent of all River Hawks points this season, although the trio’s output has fallen to 37 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Parker has directly created 54 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has eight field goals and 45 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pioneers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has an assist on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 67 of 99 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The River Hawks have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.