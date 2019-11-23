Sacred Heart squares off against Albany

Albany (2-3) vs. Sacred Heart (2-3)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays Sacred Heart in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Sacred Heart beat Presbyterian by 26 points, while Albany fell 86-69 at Quinnipiac.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds) to lead the way for the Pioneers. Complementing Anosike is Koreem Ozier, who is putting up 15 points per game. The Great Danes have been led by Cameron Healy, who is averaging 16 points and 4.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 42 assists on 84 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Albany has assists on 50 of 72 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Pioneers have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.