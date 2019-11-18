Sacred Heart plays Brown

Brown (3-0) vs. Sacred Heart (0-3)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart goes up against Brown in an early season matchup. Brown won 70-68 at home against Quinnipiac on Wednesday, while Sacred Heart is coming off of a 76-72 loss on Saturday at Binghamton.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Brandon Anderson is averaging 27.7 points and three steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Tamenang Choh is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The Pioneers have been led by E.J. Anosike, who is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Anderson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. Anderson has 26 field goals and seven assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 22 free throws per game this season.