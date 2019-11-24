Sacred Heart (2-4) vs. Quinnipiac (2-2)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart pays visit to Quinnipiac in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Saturday. Quinnipiac won at home over Presbyterian 73-64, while Sacred Heart came up short in a 72-65 game to Albany.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly, Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc have collectively scored 55 percent of all Bobcats points this season.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: E.J. Anosike has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Sacred Heart has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Quinnipiac has an assist on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Sacred Heart has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MAAC teams.