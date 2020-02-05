Sacred Heart looks to extend streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (14-8, 7-4) vs. Sacred Heart (14-9, 7-3)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its fifth straight conference win against St. Francis (Pa.). Sacred Heart’s last NEC loss came against the Robert Morris Colonials 67-55 on Jan. 20. St. Francis (Pa.) blew out Bryant by 20 at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon and Myles Thompson have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Red Flash scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 43 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pioneers have allowed just 65.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 75.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 32.9 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pioneers are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 9-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Red Flash are 6-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 8-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Sacred Heart has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season, including 23.1 per game against conference foes.