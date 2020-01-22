Sacred Heart looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Sacred Heart (10-9, 3-3) vs. Central Connecticut (1-19, 0-7)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. Sacred Heart has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 76-73 win.

FRESHMAN QUINTET: Central Connecticut has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Greg Outlaw, Jamir Coleman, Jamir Reed, Stephane Ayangma and Myles Baker have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Blue Devils scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Devils have scored 62.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: E.J. Anosike has connected on 29.2 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 80.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36 percent, ranking the Pioneers 16th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Connecticut stands at just 22.8 percent (ranked 315th).