Sacred Heart beats Division III Mitchell College 84-60 (Nov 22, 2017)
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Mario Matasovic had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, freshman E.J. Anosike added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Sacred Heart beat Division III Mitchell College 84-60 on Wednesday.
The Pioneers led 43-36 at halftime with 10 points from Matasovic. Anosike had six points and five boards at the break. Sacred Heart extended it to 67-47 midway through the second half.
Sean Hoehn scored 16 points for Sacred Heart (2-3), which plays at Northwestern on Friday. Kinnon LaRose had 12 points and six boards, and Joseph Lopez scored 11. The Pioneers had a 49-33 rebounding advantage and forced the Mariners into 22 turnovers.
Anosike grabbed 17 rebounds in a 69-68 overtime victory over Maine last Sunday.
Hasani Williams made 8 of 16 shots for Mitchell and scored 16 points. Domenico Santiago added 10 points and eight boards. The Mariners have lost both meetings against Sacred Heart.