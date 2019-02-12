Sacramento St. beats Portland St. 78-67

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Esposito and Marcus Graves scored 16 points apiece as Sacramento State defeated Portland State 78-67 on Monday night. Osi Nwachukwu added 15 points for the Hornets.

Bryce Fowler had 10 points for Sacramento State (10-11, 4-8 Big Sky Conference).

Michael Nuga had 19 points for the Vikings (9-14, 4-8). Holland Woods added 11 points. Sal Nuhu had three blocks.

Sacramento State plays Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Portland State faces Northern Arizona at home on Thursday.