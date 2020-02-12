Sac State seeks revenge on Southern Utah

Southern Utah (14-9, 7-5) vs. Sacramento State (12-10, 5-8)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State seeks revenge on Southern Utah after dropping the first matchup in Cedar City. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Thunderbirds outshot Sacramento State from the field 47.8 percent to 31.4 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 74-49 victory.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Joshua Patton is putting up 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the charge for the Hornets. Complementing Patton is Bryce Fowler, who is accounting for 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 13.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 39.4 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Thunderbirds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Sacramento State has 30 assists on 72 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Southern Utah has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 57.9 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.