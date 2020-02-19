Sac State seeks revenge on EWU

Sacramento State (13-11, 6-9) vs. Eastern Washington (17-8, 10-4)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State seeks revenge on Eastern Washington after dropping the first matchup in Sacramento. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when the Eagles shot 37.3 percent from the field and went 7 for 17 from 3-point territory on the way to a five-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken Jr. have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davison has accounted for 42 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 13-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hornets are 6-0 when they score at least 68 points and 7-11 on the year when falling short of 68.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Washington’s Aiken has attempted 187 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 26 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Sacramento State defense has held opponents to just 58.2 points per game, the fourth-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has given up an average of 74.1 points through 25 games (ranked 257th, nationally).