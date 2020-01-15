S. Illinois, Loyola-Chicago meet in conference play

Southern Illinois (8-9, 2-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago (11-6, 3-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Loyola of Chicago in a MVC matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Loyola of Chicago won at home over Evansville 78-44, while Southern Illinois fell 67-48 at Bradley.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have given up just 57.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 63.4 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 43.4 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-8 when it allows at least 61 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-6 when fewer than four Ramblers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. Southern Illinois has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 276th among Division I teams).