S. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Valpo

Southern Illinois (15-10, 9-3) vs. Valparaiso (12-13, 5-7)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its eighth straight conference win against Valparaiso. Southern Illinois’ last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 64-48 on Jan. 16. Valparaiso lost 70-68 on the road against Loyola of Chicago on Sunday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 42 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-7 when it scores at least 64.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-10 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Southern Illinois defense has held opponents to just 61 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. Valparaiso has allowed an average of 72.2 points through 25 games (ranked 226th, nationally).