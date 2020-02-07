S. Illinois looks for home win vs Missouri St.

Missouri State (11-13, 5-6) vs. Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its fifth straight win over Missouri State at SIU Arena. The last victory for the Bears at Southern Illinois was a 53-50 win on Dec. 31, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Missouri State, .CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 40.8 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri State is 0-9 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Southern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Illinois has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 67.9 points while giving up 54.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 14th among Division I teams. The Missouri State offense has averaged 67.7 points through 24 games (ranked 240th, nationally).