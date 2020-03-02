S. Carolina seeks revenge on Miss. St.

Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6) vs. South Carolina (17-12, 9-7)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina seeks revenge on Mississippi State after dropping the first matchup in Starkville. The teams last played each other on Feb. 19, when South Carolina made just 14 foul shots on 19 attempts while the Bulldogs hit 28 of 36 en route to a three-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds while AJ Lawson has put up 13.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 13.7 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Mississippi State’s Carter has attempted 161 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina has an assist on 48 of 94 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.