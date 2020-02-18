S. Carolina, Miss. St. meet in conference play

South Carolina (16-9, 8-4) vs. Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as South Carolina squares off against Mississippi State. Both teams earned victories on Saturday. Mississippi State earned a 78-77 win on the road against Arkansas, while South Carolina walked away with a 63-61 win at home against Tennessee.

LEADING THE WAY: The rugged Reggie Perry has put up 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Robert Woodard II has complemented Perry and is accounting for 11.4 points and seven rebounds per game. The Gamecocks are led by AJ Lawson, who is averaging 13.8 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 73.3 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Gamecocks are 4-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.5 offensive boards per game.