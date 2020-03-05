S. Carolina looks to sweep Vandy

South Carolina (18-12, 10-7) vs. Vanderbilt (10-20, 2-15)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina goes for the season sweep over Vanderbilt after winning the previous matchup in Columbia. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Gamecocks shot 54.1 percent from the field while limiting Vanderbilt’s shooters to just 33.3 percent en route to a 90-64 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saben Lee has averaged 18.2 points and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Commodores. Complementing Lee is Scotty Pippen Jr., who is maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Maik Kotsar, who is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lee has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. Lee has accounted for 40 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-16 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 71.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: South Carolina’s AJ Lawson has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 32 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout South Carolina defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.2 percent, the 18th-best mark in the country. Vanderbilt has allowed opponents to shoot 46.8 percent from the field through 30 games (ranked 335th).