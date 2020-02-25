S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Georgia (14-13, 4-10) vs. South Carolina (16-11, 8-6)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. In its last seven wins against the Bulldogs, South Carolina has won by an average of 9 points. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 65-64 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.5 percent of the 203 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 14-7 when scoring at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Bulldogs are 9-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout South Carolina defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia has allowed opponents to shoot 44.8 percent through 27 games (ranking the Bulldogs 271st).