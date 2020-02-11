S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) vs. Georgia (12-11, 2-8)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. South Carolina has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Bulldogs. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 65-64 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 74.1 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Couisnard has made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when holding opponents to 40.6 percent or worse from the field, and 4-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Gamecocks are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 8-9 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout South Carolina defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.3 percent, the 16th-best mark in the country. Georgia has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through 23 games (ranked 281st).