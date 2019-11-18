S. Carolina faces BU

Boston University (2-2) vs. South Carolina (3-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and South Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Boston University won 84-70 over New Hampshire on Saturday. South Carolina is coming off a 90-63 win over Cleveland State on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. A.J. Lawson, Jair Bolden, Alanzo Frink and Jermaine Couisnard have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season.WONDERFUL WALTER: Walter Whyte has connected on 42.9 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina has scored 77.7 points per game and allowed 50 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41.8 percent this year. That rate is the 10th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Boston University stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 257th).