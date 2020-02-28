S. Carolina, Bama meet in conference play

South Carolina (17-11, 9-6) vs. Alabama (15-13, 7-8)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as South Carolina matches up against Alabama. South Carolina beat Georgia by four at home on Wednesday, while Alabama is coming off of an 80-73 loss on the road to Mississippi State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Maik Kotsar, who is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lewis has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. Lewis has accounted for 37 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-7 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 15-6 when it scores at least 77.

BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama’s Petty has attempted 189 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 17 for 36 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked third among all Division I teams with an average of 83 points per game.